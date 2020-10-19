Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 380 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a CHF 390 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 385 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 442 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 390 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 400 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 369.14.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 52-week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52-week high of CHF 273.

