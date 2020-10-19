Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 400 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 400 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ROG. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 385 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 350 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 370 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 369.14.

Get Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine alerts:

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a one year low of CHF 214.30 and a one year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company's Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.