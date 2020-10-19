Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTOXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Rotork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rotork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Rotork from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of RTOXF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.85. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,891. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.48. Rotork has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $4.52.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

