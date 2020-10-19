Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Price Target to C$47.00

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.40% from the stock’s previous close.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$31.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Cormark lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$39.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Pi Financial lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$46.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$39.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lightspeed POS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.08.

TSE:LSPD traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$47.19. 326,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,127. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.38. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of C$10.50 and a one year high of C$49.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc, a commerce-enabling software company, primarily sells software as a service to retailers, restaurants, and e-commerce companies. The company's commerce platform enables the handling of point of sale and omnichannel transactions, as well as the management of inventory, customer preferences, sales, and analytics.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?

Analyst Recommendations for Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD)

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit