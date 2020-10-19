Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Price Target to C$47.00

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.40% from the stock’s previous close.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$31.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Cormark lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$39.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Pi Financial lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$46.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$39.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lightspeed POS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.08.

TSE:LSPD traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$47.19. 326,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,127. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.38. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of C$10.50 and a one year high of C$49.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67.

Lightspeed POS Inc, a commerce-enabling software company, primarily sells software as a service to retailers, restaurants, and e-commerce companies. The company's commerce platform enables the handling of point of sale and omnichannel transactions, as well as the management of inventory, customer preferences, sales, and analytics.

