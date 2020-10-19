Royal Bank of Canada Raises Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $600.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $450.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $160.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $217.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Cfra assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a sell rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $410.50.

ZM opened at $559.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $158.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 716.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $565.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $434.18 and its 200-day moving average is $265.83.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $782,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.88, for a total value of $707,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 247,842 shares of company stock valued at $87,511,495. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $16,376,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,313,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 591.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,354,000 after buying an additional 65,299 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,476,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 306.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the period. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

