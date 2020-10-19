Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€155.00” Price Target for Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €167.00 ($196.47) price target on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €149.35 ($175.70).

Get Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) alerts:

Shares of HNR1 stock opened at €128.80 ($151.53) on Thursday. Hannover Rück SE has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($136.91). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €136.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €142.82.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.