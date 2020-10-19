Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€155.00” Price Target for Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1)

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Royal Bank of Canada set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €167.00 ($196.47) price target on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €149.35 ($175.70).

Shares of HNR1 stock opened at €128.80 ($151.53) on Thursday. Hannover Rück SE has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($136.91). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €136.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €142.82.

About Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F)

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Analyst Recommendations for Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1)

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit