Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $3.25 price target on the stock.

SPGYF has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.43.

OTCMKTS:SPGYF opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $4.37.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

