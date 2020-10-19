Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Hold Rating for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $223.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amgen from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $255.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $235.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $138.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.88. Amgen has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen will post 15.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $259,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $561,548 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 36.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 20,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 22,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.2% during the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in Amgen by 1.2% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 59,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,168,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Analyst Recommendations for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit