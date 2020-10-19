Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Hold Rating for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $223.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amgen from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $255.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $235.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $138.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.88. Amgen has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen will post 15.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $259,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $561,548 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 36.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 20,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 22,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.2% during the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in Amgen by 1.2% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 59,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,168,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

