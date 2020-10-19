Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Rush Enterprises from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Rush Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $30.67 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rush Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Rush Enterprises from $23.33 to $33.33 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $37.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.20. Rush Enterprises has a 52-week low of $18.17 and a 52-week high of $38.50.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.35. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.0933 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 9.81%.

In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total value of $570,173.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $168,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,334 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,660 over the last ninety days. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 16.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 127.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 76,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $7,944,000. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 3.2% in the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 657,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,254,000 after purchasing an additional 20,183 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

