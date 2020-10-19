Sampo Oyj’s (ELMUF) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Danske upgraded shares of Sampo Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS ELMUF opened at $60.70 on Thursday. Sampo Oyj has a twelve month low of $48.54 and a twelve month high of $61.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.70.

About Sampo Oyj

Elisa Corporation provides telecommunications and digital services. It operates in Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers its services under the Elisa, Elisa Saunalahti, Elisa Videra, Elisa Santa Monica, Elisa Automate, and Elisa Smart Factory brands. It serves approximately 2.8 million consumer, corporate, and public administration organisation customers in Finland, Estonia, and internationally.

