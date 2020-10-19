Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sanderson Farms from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sanderson Farms has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.30.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM opened at $125.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sanderson Farms has a twelve month low of $102.13 and a twelve month high of $179.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.39 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.52.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $1.41. Sanderson Farms had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $956.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Sanderson Farms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.12%.

In related news, Director John Bierbusse sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $362,070.00. Corporate insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 51.6% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,431,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,917,000 after buying an additional 487,389 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 116.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 184,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,964,000 after purchasing an additional 99,330 shares during the last quarter. WS Management Lllp acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,796,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,407,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 131.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 51,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.