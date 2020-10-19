Sandstorm Gold (NASDAQ:SAND) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Sandstorm Gold (NASDAQ:SAND) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Shares of SAND stock opened at $8.42 on Thursday. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NASDAQ:SAND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.73 million for the quarter.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.