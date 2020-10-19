Sanford C. Bernstein Raises Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $611.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price objective raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $228.00 to $611.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cfra assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a sell rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $240.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $410.50.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $559.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $434.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.83. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $565.45. The company has a market capitalization of $158.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 716.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.88, for a total value of $1,502,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 9,375 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.53, for a total value of $4,692,468.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,387,204.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 247,842 shares of company stock worth $87,511,495. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth about $829,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 582.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth about $1,346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

