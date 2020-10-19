Sapien Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $472.00 (SPN)

Sapien (CURRENCY:SPN) traded up 143.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. During the last seven days, Sapien has traded 135.6% higher against the US dollar. Sapien has a total market capitalization of $2.79 million and $472.00 worth of Sapien was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapien token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00257775 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00093797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00034517 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.70 or 0.01367258 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000222 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00149695 BTC.

About Sapien

Sapien’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,657,460 tokens. The official message board for Sapien is blog.sapien.network . The Reddit community for Sapien is /r/sapien and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sapien is www.sapien.network . Sapien’s official Twitter account is @sapien_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sapien

Sapien can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapien directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapien should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapien using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

