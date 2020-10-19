Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) Given a €6.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.80 ($6.82) price objective on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €7.40 ($8.71) price objective on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €4.80 ($5.65) target price on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.28 ($8.56).

Shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) stock opened at €5.72 ($6.72) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €5.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is €6.20. Schaeffler AG has a 12 month low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 12 month high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

