Scharf Investments LLC Decreases Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Scharf Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 592,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 78,397 shares during the period. Kansas City Southern makes up about 4.6% of Scharf Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Scharf Investments LLC owned about 0.63% of Kansas City Southern worth $107,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $967,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey M. Songer sold 4,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $707,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total value of $169,067.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,766.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,909 shares of company stock valued at $1,140,047 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $154.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.29.

Shares of NYSE:KSU traded up $5.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $184.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.72. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $200.00.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $659.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

