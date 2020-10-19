Scharf Investments LLC Has $351,000 Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Scharf Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Paypal by 40.1% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 12.1% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 20.1% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 44.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 5.6% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 11,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $204.51. 156,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,670,150. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $212.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.25.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total transaction of $1,743,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,409,120.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $4,922,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 516,403 shares in the company, valued at $101,674,586.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,409 shares of company stock worth $22,178,495. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Paypal from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Paypal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Paypal from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.10.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

