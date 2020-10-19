Scharf Investments LLC Sells 2,840 Shares of Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV)

Scharf Investments LLC cut its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the quarter. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TV shares. TheStreet lowered Grupo Televisa SAB from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Televisa SAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Grupo Televisa SAB from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

NYSE:TV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.12. 31,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,529. Grupo Televisa SAB has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average of $5.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 1.19.

Grupo Televisa SAB Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

