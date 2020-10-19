Scharf Investments LLC Takes Position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 951,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,503,000. Centene accounts for about 2.4% of Scharf Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Scharf Investments LLC owned about 0.16% of Centene as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 111,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after buying an additional 40,751 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 368.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 392,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,313,000 after buying an additional 308,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 13,461.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 149,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after buying an additional 148,081 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stephens cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.97.

In related news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $2,309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $87,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 116,378 shares of company stock worth $7,429,016 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CNC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.22. 23,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,652,176. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.59. Centene Corp has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.48 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

