Scharf Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Scharf Investments LLC cut its holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,174,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 224,012 shares during the period. Progressive comprises 4.8% of Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Scharf Investments LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Progressive worth $111,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $252,527.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $1,424,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,393,050.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,636 shares of company stock valued at $7,676,776 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PGR. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.92.

Shares of PGR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,171. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.15 and its 200-day moving average is $84.87. Progressive Corp has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $102.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

