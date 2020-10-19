Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Bank of America

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $21.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $17.10 to $18.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.03.

Shares of SLB stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $15.18. The stock had a trading volume of 673,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,073,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average is $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $41.14.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 73.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark G. Papa bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.46 per share, with a total value of $291,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,131 shares in the company, valued at $975,549.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $448,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 191,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,442,271.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 186,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 123,780 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 31.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 215,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 51,271 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth approximately $375,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 683.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 942,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,710,000 after purchasing an additional 821,843 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,207.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 49,191 shares during the period. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

