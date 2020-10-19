Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Bought by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 190,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 1.3% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Foster & Motley Inc. owned 0.33% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $11,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 83.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,717,000 after acquiring an additional 83,029 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 62.1% during the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 68,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 26,188 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after buying an additional 155,829 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,799. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.67. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $59.25.

