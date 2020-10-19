ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $763,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. OTR Global lowered shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.42.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.44, for a total transaction of $671,055.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,857.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total transaction of $13,130,577.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $376,352.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,187 shares of company stock worth $33,294,276 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NOW traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $527.76. 31,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,965,321. ServiceNow Inc has a 12 month low of $213.99 and a 12 month high of $531.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.67 billion, a PE ratio of 144.10, a PEG ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $477.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $405.20.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.