Shore Capital Reaffirms “Not Rated” Rating for Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) (LON:DNLM)

DNLM has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on shares of Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) from GBX 1,425 ($18.62) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,101.11 ($14.39).

LON DNLM opened at GBX 1,442 ($18.84) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion and a PE ratio of 33.59. Dunelm Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 596.50 ($7.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.92). The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,417.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,159.13.

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

