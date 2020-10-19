Shore Capital Reaffirms “Under Review” Rating for Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their under review rating on shares of Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AR Network reports.

HSW has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.78) target price on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on shares of Hostelworld Group in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of LON HSW opened at GBX 47 ($0.61) on Thursday. Hostelworld Group has a 1-year low of GBX 35.25 ($0.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 154.40 ($2.02). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 58.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 64.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $60.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35.

Hostelworld Group Company Profile

Hostelworld Group Plc operates an online hostel-booking platform worldwide. The company provides software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. It operates through its Hostelworld flagship brand, as well as under the Hostelbookers and Hostels.com brands.

