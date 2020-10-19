Short Interest in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Rises By 20.3%

Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the September 15th total of 3,490,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

NYSE LIN traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $232.51. 26,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,194,871. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.50. Linde has a 1-year low of $146.71 and a 1-year high of $260.49. The firm has a market cap of $122.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.97, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on LIN shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Linde from $205.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Linde from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,472,000. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in Linde by 9.8% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 4,144,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $877,414,000 after acquiring an additional 371,462 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Linde by 122.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 656,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,195,000 after acquiring an additional 360,830 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Linde by 11.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,987,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $633,573,000 after acquiring an additional 308,331 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Linde by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,478,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,010,582,000 after acquiring an additional 306,453 shares during the period. 73.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

