Short Interest in Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP) Decreases By 15.8%

Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the September 15th total of 51,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRP. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 929,387 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,329,000 after buying an additional 35,264 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 916,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,185,000 after buying an additional 25,967 shares during the last quarter. 38.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRP traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $12.31. 2,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,184. The firm has a market cap of $150.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.43. Natural Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $27.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 107.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $31.01 million for the quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NRP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Natural Resource Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; aggregates and industrial minerals are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

