Short Interest in Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Decreases By 23.5%

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the September 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Santander upgraded shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni stock opened at $21.21 on Monday. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $22.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.42.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Company Profile

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ  per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

