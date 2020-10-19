Short Interest in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Increases By 20.2%

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 901,900 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the September 15th total of 750,300 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 370,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In related news, EVP Ivan C. Smith sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.40, for a total value of $488,596.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,805.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Vines sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total value of $235,264.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,752.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.7% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 84,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMG stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $166.46. 3,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,688. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.45. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $76.50 and a 12 month high of $176.08.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMG. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.80.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

