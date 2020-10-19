Short Interest in Towerstream Co. (OTCMKTS:TWER) Expands By 28.6%

Towerstream Co. (OTCMKTS:TWER) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

TWER opened at $0.55 on Monday. Towerstream has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.39.

Towerstream Company Profile

Towerstream Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed wireless broadband services over a wireless network transmitting over regulated and unregulated radio spectrum to commercial customers in the United States. Its wireless broadband service supports bandwidth on demand, wireless redundancy, virtual private networks, disaster recovery, bundled data, and video services.

