Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Downgraded to “Reduce” at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GCTAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

GCTAF opened at $30.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average of $20.56. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $31.35.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and construction of wind farms. It is involved in the engineering, design, production, and sale of wind turbines and related components. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance.

