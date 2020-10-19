SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Shares Gap Down to $3.76

SIFCO Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.76, but opened at $3.55. SIFCO Industries shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SIFCO Industries from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th.

Get SIFCO Industries alerts:

SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.78 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Donald C. Jr. Molten sold 6,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $25,818.24. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $40,748.

About SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF)

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in the United States and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for SIFCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIFCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.