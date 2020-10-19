Signature Aviation plc (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Signature Aviation plc (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

BBAVY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Signature Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Signature Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Signature Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Signature Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

OTCMKTS BBAVY remained flat at $$12.29 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. Signature Aviation has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $20.74.

About Signature Aviation

Signature Aviation plc provides flight support services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature services to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management.

