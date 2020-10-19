Signify (AMS:LIGHT) Given a €32.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Signify (AMS:LIGHT) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

LIGHT has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of Signify and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Signify and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Signify has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €28.33 ($33.33).

Signify has a 52 week low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a 52 week high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

