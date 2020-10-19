Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WAF. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Nord/LB set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €83.63 ($98.38).

Shares of FRA:WAF opened at €84.62 ($99.55) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €77.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is €81.51. Siltronic has a 1-year low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 1-year high of €153.20 ($180.24).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

