Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WAF. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Nord/LB set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €83.63 ($98.38).

Shares of FRA:WAF opened at €84.62 ($99.55) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €77.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is €81.51. Siltronic has a 1-year low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 1-year high of €153.20 ($180.24).

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

