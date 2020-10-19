SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded SINA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SINA opened at $42.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -137.42 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.18. SINA has a 52-week low of $26.04 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $507.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.19 million. SINA had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SINA will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in SINA by 181.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 434,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,613,000 after purchasing an additional 280,533 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in SINA in the second quarter worth about $9,119,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in SINA by 135.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 325,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 187,112 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in SINA by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,053,000 after purchasing an additional 77,237 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SINA by 49.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 71,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

SINA Company Profile

SINA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates SINA.com, an online media property that provides region-focused format and content, including feeds from news providers; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events information; entertainment news and events; automobile-related news and service information; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

