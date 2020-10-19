SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) PT Raised to $110.00 at Roth Capital

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2020

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its target price raised by Roth Capital from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiTime from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of SiTime in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.57.

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $92.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.27. SiTime has a 52-week low of $15.42 and a 52-week high of $98.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $21.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 million. Equities analysts expect that SiTime will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $115,721.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,603,848.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Akira Takata sold 3,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $217,627.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,230 shares of company stock valued at $7,212,210. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SITM. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SiTime by 424.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in SiTime during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in SiTime during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in SiTime during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in SiTime by 1,056.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

