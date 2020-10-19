Snap (NYSE:SNAP) vs. FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Head to Head Review

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) and FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.0% of Snap shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Snap and FactSet Research Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snap -57.18% -49.08% -26.52% FactSet Research Systems 24.96% 54.21% 22.05%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Snap and FactSet Research Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snap $1.72 billion 24.18 -$1.03 billion ($0.75) -37.64 FactSet Research Systems $1.49 billion 8.63 $372.94 million $10.87 31.24

FactSet Research Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Snap. Snap is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FactSet Research Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Snap and FactSet Research Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snap 1 8 24 0 2.70 FactSet Research Systems 5 9 0 0 1.64

Snap currently has a consensus target price of $24.80, indicating a potential downside of 12.16%. FactSet Research Systems has a consensus target price of $285.08, indicating a potential downside of 16.04%. Given Snap’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Snap is more favorable than FactSet Research Systems.

Volatility & Risk

Snap has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FactSet Research Systems has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FactSet Research Systems beats Snap on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Snap

Snap Inc. operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests. In addition, the company offers Snap Map, which brings to a live map of individual location, showing nearby friends, popular stories, and a heatmap of recent snaps posted; Memories that allows users to choose to save the Snaps they create in a searchable personal collection, and users to create Snaps and stories from their saved Snaps and camera roll; and Spectacles, a hardware product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective. The company was formerly known as Snapchat, Inc. and changed its name to Snap Inc. in September 2016. Snap Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc. provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies. Its applications suite offers tools and resources, including company and industry analyses, full screening tools, portfolio analysis, risk profiles, alpha-testing, portfolio optimization, and research management solutions. The company enables its clients to streamline real-time data and historical information comprising quotes, estimates, news, and commentary, as well as provides proprietary and third-party content through desktop, Web, mobile, and off-platform solutions. It serves portfolio managers, investment research professionals, investment bankers, risk and performance analysts, and wealth advisors. FactSet Research Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

