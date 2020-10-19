Softcat plc (SCT.L) (LON:SCT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Softcat plc (SCT.L) (LON:SCT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,169.25 ($15.28).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Softcat plc (SCT.L) from GBX 1,110 ($14.50) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Softcat plc (SCT.L) to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 957 ($12.50) in a research report on Monday, July 6th.

Shares of LON SCT traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,241 ($16.21). The company had a trading volume of 309,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,975. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.15. Softcat plc has a 52 week low of GBX 832.17 ($10.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,464 ($19.13). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,249.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,178.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, designs, procures, implements, and manages technology for businesses and public sector organizations, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter.

