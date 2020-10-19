SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of SP Plus in a report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SP Plus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SP Plus from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.33.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP opened at $17.81 on Thursday. SP Plus has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $47.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.25.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $93.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.00 million. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SP Plus will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO G Marc Baumann acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $94,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kristopher H. Roy acquired 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.51 per share, with a total value of $60,481.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SP Plus by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 35,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 208,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.