SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Holdings Raised by GenWealth Group Inc.

GenWealth Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,820 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.0% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.3% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.2% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,524.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.75. 121,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,991,913. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $54.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.