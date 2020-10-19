SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by GenWealth Group Inc.

GenWealth Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,754 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 549.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,408,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,629,000 after purchasing an additional 8,804,426 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,835,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,136,000 after purchasing an additional 118,049 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,267,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,611 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,528,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,523,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,091,000 after purchasing an additional 520,344 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.20. The stock had a trading volume of 58,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,802. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.50.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

