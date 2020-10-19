(SREN) (VTX:SREN) Given a CHF 100 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 100 price target on (SREN) (VTX:SREN) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a CHF 91 price objective on shares of (SREN) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 83 price target on shares of (SREN) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group set a CHF 93 price target on shares of (SREN) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 95 price target on shares of (SREN) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 99 price target on shares of (SREN) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 89.70.

(SREN) has a 52-week low of CHF 81.65 and a 52-week high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

