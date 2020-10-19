STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Hits New 1-Year High at $65.00

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.00 and last traded at $64.92, with a volume of 10629 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.40.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STAA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Stephens increased their price target on STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.71.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 401.03 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.85 and a 200-day moving average of $47.85.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $35.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 35,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $1,902,937.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,363.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 41,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $2,130,854.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $13,808,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 216,729.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,812,000 after acquiring an additional 240,570 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 68.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,200,000 after acquiring an additional 152,751 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 4.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,918,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,888,000 after acquiring an additional 85,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom International Investors LLC DE bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the second quarter worth about $5,182,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.