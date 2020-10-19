Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.73.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $88.52 on Thursday. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $94.13. The stock has a market cap of $103.48 billion, a PE ratio of 79.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.35 and a 200 day moving average of $78.11.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $369,796.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,828.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Brookmont Capital Management increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,169 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

