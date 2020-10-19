Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Purchased by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 5,150.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,779 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 141,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 12,241 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Shares of NYSE:STWD traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.00. 110,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,604,643. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.41. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.41.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $265.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.87 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.80%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.