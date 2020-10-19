Stellar (XLM) Market Capitalization Tops $1.78 Billion

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for $0.0857 or 0.00000731 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, Kraken, Kryptono and Sistemkoin. Stellar has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and $286.07 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded 10% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008528 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00257384 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00094092 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00034568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.41 or 0.01366912 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000222 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00149782 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008577 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar was first traded on July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,695 coins and its circulating supply is 20,811,407,919 coins. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org

Stellar Coin Trading

Stellar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Upbit, BCEX, Cryptomate, Kraken, C2CX, Bitfinex, CryptoMarket, Stronghold, GOPAX, Bitbns, Kryptono, Vebitcoin, Bittrex, HitBTC, Huobi, Sistemkoin, Ovis, Gate.io, Kucoin, Stellarport, Liquid, ABCC, Koinex, Binance, Exmo, BitMart, OKEx, Koineks, Kuna, OTCBTC, Exrates, Poloniex, CoinEgg, RippleFox, CEX.IO, Indodax and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

