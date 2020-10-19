Strong (STRONG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.32 Million

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. In the last seven days, Strong has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Strong has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $301,558.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong token can now be purchased for approximately $46.99 or 0.00402299 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00259122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00093280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00034670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.35 or 0.01372804 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000222 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00149560 BTC.

About Strong

Strong’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,986 tokens. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio

Strong Token Trading

Strong can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

