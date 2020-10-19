Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,314 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Stryker makes up approximately 3.4% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 64.4% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total transaction of $4,933,134.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $222.04. The stock had a trading volume of 16,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,605. The firm has a market cap of $83.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.07. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $227.39.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.50.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

