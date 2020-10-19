SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.64

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.64 and last traded at $18.60, with a volume of 195734 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.97.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPWR shares. Roth Capital cut their price objective on SunPower from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on SunPower in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SunPower from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SunPower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.57.

The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 902.45 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average of $9.25.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $352.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.85 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $978,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,342 shares in the company, valued at $9,298,982.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $122,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,406.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,000 shares of company stock worth $2,141,300 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SunPower by 272.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of SunPower by 56.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

